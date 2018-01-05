25th 'Celtic Connections', 18 Jan.-4 Feb. 2018
The organising team of the 25th Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow announce that it will open less than two weeks from now. Tickets are now on sale, and a select list of highlights of the schedule can be seen on the latest e-newsletter.
The 'Americana' part of the programme. most likely to be of interest to BIB readers, can be seen here; the roster includes artists who have already appeared in Ireland and some we're still waiting to see.
