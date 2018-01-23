L-r: Blaine Sprouse, John Reischman, Mark Schatz, Greg Blake, Keith Reed, Sally Van Meter

Jimmy Bozeman and the Lazy Pigs

Sarah Savoy and the Francadians

DD and the Delta Boys

Pat Kelleher and John Nyhan (centre foreground)

Greg Blake and Bill Forster (second and third from left)

Well, what a musical extravaganza the 2018 Shannonside Winter Music Fest turned out to be. It must be said that in my opinion there were no mediocre or 'OK' bands playing here. The bands that I went to see and hear were all very good to excellent. My focus was on the bluegrass, country, Cajun, and blues genre bands playing at the festival. There were six other musical genres to be experienced at the festival, but it would be impossible to see them all with so much music going on all day every day and well into the small hours of the morning.Topping the bill in the bluegrass sphere was thefrom the US. The musical pedigree of this band as with their playing is phenomenal.The band members here are some of the most highly regarded bluegrass musicians in the US today. Withon mandolin andon fiddle combined with the great voice and playing ofhimself ensured the audience eighty minutes of sheer bluegrass musical enjoyment with tight harmonies and some great solo playing from all the band members. I just wanted their concert to not end and for the music to continue ad infinitum.Our own, always enjoyable to hear, kept the homefront bluegrass flag flying giving two performances at two venues on Sunday. Woodbine, always a treat to listen to perform, gave us some of the best of traditional and contemporary Bluegrass.The country music slot was amply filled by(US/CZ) with their interpretation of some country classics mixed in with some excellent honky-tonk, Americana, and country blues.For Cajun fans we had excellent performances fromand her band who hail from down in the Bayou Country of Louisiana, US, and also from our very own Two Time Polka from Cork, viva Musique Acadienne.Blues fans were not disappointed with an excellent performance from DD & the Delta Boys from Donegal with their interpretation of some Chicago and Delta blues classics. This band exudes energy and I for one would love to see more of them; hopefully the will be engaged for the next Winter Fest.I am afraid I cannot comment on a lot of the other bands' performances, as it would be impossible to see them all over three days.My enjoyment of the festival was complete with the bluegrass jam sessions that went on way into the early hours every night. These sessions were ably led by the great talents of, and, to name but a few, with Greg Blake joining in on the Sunday jam finale (see attached photos).All kudos and thanks for the organisation of this great festival go toand his team, and the Sixmilebridge Folk Club, also the inexhaustiblewho works tirelessly organising the bands and providing first-class sound at many of the performances.

