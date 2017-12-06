Whelan's Ones to Watch festival, 18-21 Jan. 2018
Whelan's of Wexford At., Dublin 2, are currently celebrating a quarter-century of presenting live music in central Dublin, and announce that their Ones To Watch festival will be held from Thursday 18 to Sunday 21 January 2018, with over fifty acts appearing on three stages.
The festival, now in its eighth year, aims at finding the best emerging talent in the country, together with showcasing artists that have taken the next step and are planning releases in 2018. The whole spectrum of music is embraced; bands and solo performers that would like to take part can apply through the website. Whelan's say: 'If you’ve got an address in the thirty-two counties then why not apply, all you need is a thirty-minute set and the ambition to take it to the next level.' There is no closing date on applications.
