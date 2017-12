Here are our last few gigs for 2017.Fri. 29th: The Greyhound Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free.Sat. 30th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209.New Year's Eve, Sun. 31st: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4871388.You'll be glad to hear that we've relaunched our website Wishing you all a Happy Christmas & New Year,Regards,Ray & TTP

