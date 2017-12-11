The Roots Revival again on Bluegrass Today
As mentioned on the BIB on 9 Nov., Bluegrass Today is alert to exciting new developments on the scene here in Ireland, and today the focus is again on the Roots Revival, comprising the three members of Cup O' Joe, plus fiddler Niall Murphy and Eamonn Rooney on bodhran. BT's John Lawless calls them 'surely one of the most interesting new groups to emerge this year'.
At the weekend the Roots Revival released a new, handsomely made video: their arrangement of the Gillian Welch song 'Orphan girl', with Tabitha Agnew singing lead. It can be seen on Bluegrass Today as well as on YouTube.
