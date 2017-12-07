The Greg Blake Bluegrass Band (USA): 'Songs of heart & home' Irish tour, 20 Jan.-4 Feb. 2018
Thanks to John Nyhan for this tour schedule for the star-studded Greg Blake Bluegrass Band (Greg Blake, guitar, lead vocals; John Reischman, mandolin; Mark Schatz, bass; Sally Van Meter, dobro; Blaine Sprouse, fiddle; Keith Reed, banjo) six weeks from now. More details of the 'Celebration' weekend at Ballydehob will be coming soon.
January 2018:
19th Shannonside Winter Music Festival (18-22 Jan.), Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare; tel. 086 870 7739
Sat. 20th: Bunratty Folk Park: Castle (Main Guard), 12.00 noon; Barn, 4.00 p.m.
Sun. 21st: Ó Gliasáin's Concert Room (new venue), Sixmilebridge, 3.00 p.m.
Mon. 22nd: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.
Tues. 23rd: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
Thurs. 25th: Rossmore Theatre, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 086 448 1086
Fri. 26th: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 029 56239
Sat. 27th: St Matthias Church, Church Rd, Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.: part of a celebration, 'Heart & Home: a celebration of Old Times, Good Times & Bluegrass', 26-28 Jan. Also performing: Propane Brothers, Hubert Murray Bluegrass Band. Tel. 086 837 0518; e-mail
Sun. 28th: Old Schoolhouse, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 414 8651
Tues. 30th: Clonmel Folk Club, Town Hall, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289
Wed. 31st: St Johns Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 068 22566
February 2018:
Thurs. 1st: Mannion's Pub, Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; tel. 087 229 6018
Fri. 2nd: Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 0044 7736 837779
Sat. 3rd: Nesbitt Arms, Ardara, Co. Donegal, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 690 0714
Sun. 4th: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 977 8347
For further enquiries on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
