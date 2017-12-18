The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 28 Dec. 2017
Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the last Session of 2017:
Hey Y'all,
We'll be with you on Thursday 28 Dec. for a special extended Cabin Sessions. Guests include Alfie Trebble Band, Michael Lawlor, Tom Horan, and the wonderful Vicky Sargeant.
Look forward to seeing ya there. And taking this opportunity to wish you and yours every best wish for Christmas from all the Cabin Crew.
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
