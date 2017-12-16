Springtime in the Black Forest...
... and the 16th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival will be taking place in south-west Germany on 11-12 May 2018, thanks to the city of Bühl, which has presented it since 2002. Thanks also to our good friend Patrick Fuchs, festival director, for sending the lineup, programme, and booking details.
On Friday 11 May the evening concert (8.00-11.30 p.m.) is designed for a younger (standing) audience. The venue is the premises of the Josef Oechsle company (a major sponsor of the festival) at Robert-Bosch-Straße 12d. Doors open 7.00 p.m.; tickets €17 (in advance), €20 (on the door). Food and drink are on sale. The featured artists are Pert' Near Sandstone (USA); and Murder Murder (CAN), who played several dates in Ireland in May 2016.
Saturday 12 May begins with two sets (free of charge) at the open-air stage on the Johannesplatz in the city centre, with St. Beaufort (D/CAN/USA) - who played two shows in Ireland in October last year - from 11.30 a.m. to noon, and the award-winning Norwegian band Ila Auto from 12.30 to 1.00 p.m.
|Sierra Hull
Seats are numbered for the main concert; doors open at 4.30 p.m.; and tickets are €35 (advance) and €39 (on the door). Special evening tickets (€25) are available on the door from 8.00 p.m.
|Peter Rowan (photo: Amanda Rowan)
