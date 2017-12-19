Solid progress on You gave me a song
The production team of the film You gave me a song: the life and music of Alice Gerrard send their latest e-newsletter with the good news that their Crowdfunder campaign reached its target of $20,000. Work is progressing on interviews with many of Alice's friends and collaborators: Laurie Lewis, Suzy and Eric Thompson, Jody Stecher, Kate Breslin, Emmylou Harris, John Cohen, and more.
Fiddler Tatiana Hargreaves has joined the team and will also be assisting Alice's ongoing archival and book work. The project T-shirt, designed by Phil Blank and modelled (above) by Alice, is now available. More details are on the e-newsletter.
