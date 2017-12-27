Shannonside Winter Music Festival concert tickets now bookable online
www.wmw.ie, or by texting 086 870 7739. John adds:
I am especially referring to those who wish to go to the bluegrass concert featuring the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band on Sunday 21 Jan. in O Gliasáins Concert Room in Sixmilebridge at 3.00 p.m.
I also have a number of tickets for sale for that concert (tel. 087 792 1771). Tickets are €20 and are beginning to sell. I would definitely expect the concert to be a sell-out. O Gliasáin's concert room is limited to a maximum 120 people.
