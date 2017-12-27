27 December 2017

Shannonside Winter Music Festival concert tickets now bookable online

Thanks to John Nyhan for the news that tickets for the concerts for next month's Shannonside Winter Music Festival in Bunratty and Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare (18-22 Jan.), can now be bought online at the Festival website, www.wmw.ie, or by texting 086 870 7739. John adds:

I am especially referring to those who wish to go to the bluegrass concert featuring the Greg Blake Bluegrass Band on Sunday 21 Jan. in O Gliasáins Concert Room in Sixmilebridge at 3.00 p.m.

I also have a number of tickets for sale for that concert (tel. 087 792 1771). Tickets are €20 and are beginning to sell. I would definitely expect the concert to be a sell-out. O Gliasáin's concert room is limited to a maximum 120 people.

