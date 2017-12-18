Session with US guests at McNeill's, Dublin, TONIGHT
The BIB editor writes:
A special jam session of the Dublin bluegrass and old-time communities will be held from 8.30 p.m. tonight at McNeill's of Capel Street, with professional pickers from North Carolina taking part.
Thanks to Patrick for organising the event in this celebrated home for trad sessions.* The occasion is the visit to Dublin of Julie Chiles (fiddle) and Zeb Gambill (mandolin, guitar) of Wilkesboro, NC (see the BIB for 12 Dec.).
*Also, while it was still a music shop downstairs, the place where I bought in 1993 my first Mastertone-style banjo, a 1982 Washburn B-21.
