North Carolina pickers in Dublin this weekend
A reminder that fiddler Julie Chiles (right) and guitar/ mandolin player Zeb Gambill from Wilkesboro, NC (home of MerleFest), are visiting Dublin this coming weekend, arriving on 15 December, staying in an AirB&B, and leaving on 19 December.
As announced on the BIB on 1 Dec., they are hoping to meet and play with pickers on the Dublin scene. For nearly ten years, Julie has been a professional musician and music teacher in the North Carolina mountains. She and Zeb often perform in a string band as The Grit Lickers. Julie can be contacted by e-mail.
Labels: Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home