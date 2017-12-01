North Carolina musicians in Dublin, 15-19 Dec. 2017
Thanks to fiddler Julie Chiles (left) from Wilkesboro, North Carolina (home of MerleFest), for the news that she and her boyfriend, both players of old-time and bluegrass music, are visiting Dublin on 15 December and leaving on 19 December. Julie adds:
We are really hoping to meet and play with some of the local musicians in Dublin, but I also wanted to ask if you might know someone in the community who would be willing to put us up during our time there. If not, no worries, but I wanted to put out some feelers in case there is someone who might have some extra room for us.
If you have some extra room, please let the BIB editor know, or e-mail Julie direct.
For nearly ten years, Julie has made her living as a professional musician in the North Carolina mountains, teaching fiddle/violin, banjo, and guitar for after-school music programmes and private lessons, and regularly performing at weddings, music venues, restaurants, private parties, square dances, and festivals. She and Wilkesboro native Zeb Gambill often perform in a string band as The Grit Lickers. Zeb has won or placed in many guitar and mandolin contests across the south-eastern USA.
BIB editor's note: This post was first published with the date in the title wrongly shown as 2018; it should of course be 2017.
