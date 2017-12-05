News from Brookfield Knights
The Brookfield Knights agency in Scotland announce that a tour in these islands for one of their most popular bands, Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters (based in Asheville, NC), is being planned for late August/ September 2018, with the first dates in Ireland (23-30 August). Their successful UK tour earlier this year had good reviews from UK roots and country media. Judging by YouTube samples ('Me oh my' and 'All you ever') their music is best described as low-impact country, the main asset being Platt's lead singing and songwriting - some of which might work with a bluegrass treatment. To book them during 28-30 August, contact the agency.
Labels: Agencies, Country, Visiting bands
