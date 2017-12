The Brookfield Knights agency in Scotland announce that a tour in these islands for one of their most popular bands, Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters (based in Asheville, NC), is being planned for late August/ September 2018, with the first dates in Ireland (23-30 August). Their successful UK tour earlier this year had good reviews from UK roots and country media. Judging by YouTube samples ( 'Me oh my' and 'All you ever' ) their music is best described as low-impact country, the main asset being Platt's lead singing and songwriting - some of which might work with a bluegrass treatment. To book them during 28-30 August, contact the agency.

