Thanks to our good friend Tom Mindte of Patuxent Music (Tom has been over to Ireland several times with his Patuxent Partners band, most recently in 2015) for news of three of the most recent releases from the label. Americana Concert: Alan Jabbour & Stephen Wade at the Library of Congress documents a concert of traditional Appalachian fiddle and banjo tunes given in May 1998, comprising fifteen tunes, all with commentaries by Jabbour. Mike Baytop & Jay Summerour is an album of blues guitar-and-harmonica duets and vocals, accompanied by Tom on mandolin. Eddie Adcock: vintage banjo jam comprises thirteen previously unreleased tracks, recorded in 1963 by Adcock when he was with the Country Gentlemen, showing how his musical horizons had expanded beyond even that ground-breaking band.
Each album costs $13.50 as a CD and $9.99 as a download. Read more about each of them (as well as others in Patuxent's wide-ranging catalogue) on the website.
