More power to the Gathering
Thanks to Andrew Lambert, co-organiser of the First Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering (Facebook), for this news:
Just to let you know we are now also being joined by a great duo from Galax, Erynn Marshall & Carl Jones – see www.irisholdtime.com/erryn.htm. Some other great musicians are coming on board, including the chair of the UK's BBMA, Dave Teague.
We’ll be offering workshops in guitar picking/accompaniment, mandolin, and dance as well as fiddle and banjo.
First featured on the BIB last week, the Gathering will be held in the Roadside Tavern and the adjoining Burren Storehouse, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, on 16-18 Feb. 2018. Full details are here.
