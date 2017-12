Just to let you know we are now also being joined by a great duo from Galax,– see www.irisholdtime.com/erryn.htm . Some other great musicians are coming on board, including the chair of the UK's BBMA We’ll be offering workshops in guitar picking/accompaniment, mandolin, and dance as well as fiddle and banjo.

Labels: Jams, Meetings, National Associations, Old-time, Sessions, Venues, Workshops