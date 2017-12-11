The idea is to bring together the various OT musicians and enthusiasts scattered across Ireland – just as happens at Gainsborough and Clifftop. We also expect some musicians from the US and UK, including the celebrated. (Note that we have chosen the weekend after Gainsborough in case any overseas visitors fancy a trip to one of the most scenic areas of Ireland, near the iconic Cliffs of Moher.)It takes place at a great venue – winning awards for its food and craft ales – with excellent low-price accommodation nearby, good transport links, and of course wonderful people getting together for tunes, song and dance. All for less than the price of 2 Dublin pints! Come and join us at this historic occasion.

