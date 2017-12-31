Martin Harley and Daniel Kimbro in Ireland, 27-8 Jan. 2018
Acoustic blues and slide guitar have clear links to bluegrass music, so BIB readers may welcome the news that slide-guitar maestro and singer/ songwriter Martin Harley (UK) and US bass maestro Daniel Kimbro (Jerry Douglas Band, Larkin Poe) will be in Ireland for two dates at the end of January, as part of an extended tour supporting their current album Static in the wires, which has received ecstatic reviews from the blues and folk media. There's an even stronger bluegrass connection, as Daniel Kimbro played in old-time and bluegrass bands before studying bass at East Tennessee State University; and Jerry Douglas is one of the guest musicians on the album.
You can hear a full album stream of Static in the wires via SoundCloud. Sample YouTube videos of the duo in performance are ‘Feet don’t fail me’ and ‘Mean old city - part 2’. Their 'Feet don't fail me' tour begins on Fri. 26 Jan. at the Glasgow Celtic Connections festival, after which they will be playing two dates in this island:
Sat. 27th: Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, Co. Antrim
Sun. 28th: The Printworks, Dublin Castle: 'Folk Gala' with Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer and I Draw Slow (part of Dublin Tradfest)
before returning to Britain for eight dates in February and a further eight in March. For further information and interview, session, or guest-list requests, contact Geraint or Deb Jones at
G Promo PR; phone +44 (0) 1584 873211; e-mail
