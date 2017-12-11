11 December 2017

La Fuente Old Time Music Week, 19-26 May 2018

Kate Lissauer sends an announcement of the coming spring's Old Time Music Week (19-26 May 2018) in La Fuente, Andalusia, in southern Spain. Instrumental classes for fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, and ukulele - as well as group and individual singing classes - will be taught by a faculty headed by Dave Bing (of the Bing Brothers of West Virginia), with Alan Green, Johnny Whelan, Lucy Ray, Kate Lissauer, and other tutors. More details are here.

