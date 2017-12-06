06 December 2017

Honeycutters to headline Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival 2018

Thanks to Mick Daly, head of the organising team at Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, who sends the season's greetings to the BIB and its readers, and announces that the 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival will be held on 23-24-25-26 August 2018, with Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters (USA; photo above) as the headline act.

The band has five albums out, the latest two of which were produced by Tim Surrett of the multi-award-winning North Carolina bluegrass band Balsam Range. As an introduction to the Honeycutters and their music, see Frank Gutch jr, 'An open letter to Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters' in No Depression, 7 July 2017, which includes nine audio tracks.

Less welcome news from Mick: 'We have lost Guinness as our main sponsor and are on the search for another company to brand the festival. If somebody can help, it would be appreciated.'

Labels: , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:55 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home