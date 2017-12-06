Honeycutters to headline Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival 2018
Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters (USA; photo above) as the headline act.
The band has five albums out, the latest two of which were produced by Tim Surrett of the multi-award-winning North Carolina bluegrass band Balsam Range. As an introduction to the Honeycutters and their music, see Frank Gutch jr, 'An open letter to Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters' in No Depression, 7 July 2017, which includes nine audio tracks.
Less welcome news from Mick: 'We have lost Guinness as our main sponsor and are on the search for another company to brand the festival. If somebody can help, it would be appreciated.'
Labels: Festivals, Media, Recordings, Sponsors, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home