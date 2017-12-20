Greg Blake on #1 song on US Folk DJ Chart, Nov. 2017
Thanks to Laughing Penguin Publicity for the news that Greg Blake, who will be over here a month from now leading a truly stellar band (see the BIB for 29 Nov. and 7 Dec.) is one of the top bluegrass artists contributing to Maria Levine's recording of the Susan Shann song 'You reap what you sow', which was #1 on the US Folk DJ Chart for November 2017.
Other top pickers on the recording include Rob Ickes (headliner at Dunmore East 2016), dobro; Mark Schatz (whom we shall see as a member of the coming Greg Blake Band), bass; and Scott Vestal, banjo. You can hear a verse of the song on Bluegrass Today.
