Many people here enjoy American old-time music (witness the kind of reception that Uncle Earl , the Foghorn Stringband , and Molsky's Mountain Drifters get), and there are bands, solo performers, and circles of devotees throughout the island. Up to now, though, there has been no event dedicated to old-time music, and aimed at drawing together the various communities in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Sligo, Westport, Drogheda, etc.So it is great news thatin Clare and Bob Denton (award-winning US-based old-time musician, with long experience of Irish trad) are working to create the First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering , scheduled for the weekend, and centred on the Roadside Tavern and the adjoining Burren Storehouse in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. This makes it ideal for old-time fans who can't get to England for FOAOTMAD's Gainsborough festival , and a very welcome addition to the calendar.Andrew reports: 'It’s intended as a "Gathering", not a festival, as the website explains [...] The venue is great and we have really good low-cost accommodation nearby. The cost is minimal.' Registration for the weekend costs just €15 per person - or. There will be workshops for fiddle, banjo, and dancing (fee TBA), and a barn-dance with caller on Saturday evening. Non-participants may attend the barn-dance and listen to jam sessions for €10 on Saturday night from 8.00 p.m.Workshops will be given by Dan Levenson (USA), performing and recording artist, teacher, and author of instructional books and recordings. Dan is coming over specially for the Gathering, so it will be a great help to the organisers if gigs and/or house concerts can be arranged for him over here as well. If you can offer or suggest a booking or house concert for Dan, contact Andrew by e-mail The photo at top (which is also the cover photo of the Irish Old Time Facebook ) shows (l-r) 'Mr Keith', Gid Tanner, A.A. Gray, and Henry West on Lookout Mountain, TN.

