First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, 16-18 Feb. 2018
Uncle Earl, the Foghorn Stringband, and Molsky's Mountain Drifters get), and there are bands, solo performers, and circles of devotees throughout the island. Up to now, though, there has been no event dedicated to old-time music, and aimed at drawing together the various communities in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Sligo, Westport, Drogheda, etc.
So it is great news that Andrew Lambert in Clare and Bob Denton (award-winning US-based old-time musician, with long experience of Irish trad) are working to create the First Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, scheduled for the weekend Friday 16-Sunday 18 February 2018, and centred on the Roadside Tavern and the adjoining Burren Storehouse in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. This makes it ideal for old-time fans who can't get to England for FOAOTMAD's Gainsborough festival, and a very welcome addition to the calendar.
Andrew reports: 'It’s intended as a "Gathering", not a festival, as the website explains [...] The venue is great and we have really good low-cost accommodation nearby. The cost is minimal.' Registration for the weekend costs just €15 per person - or €10, if you register by 15 January 2018. There will be workshops for fiddle, banjo, and dancing (fee TBA), and a barn-dance with caller on Saturday evening. Non-participants may attend the barn-dance and listen to jam sessions for €10 on Saturday night from 8.00 p.m.
The photo shows (l-r) 'Mr Keith', Gid Tanner, A.A. Gray, and Henry West on Lookout Mountain, TN.
