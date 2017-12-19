Dates for the diaries: Westport 2018
The weekend of June 8-10 will mark the twelfth instalment of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. As in previous years, the festival organising committee have put together a fantastic lineup of some of the best local, national, and international folk and bluegrass acts. At the 2018 event, fans will be able to enjoy the usual gigs, concerts, sessions, and workshops, as well as some exciting additions, such as a big square dance, which promises to be lots of fun!
The programme will include some of our festival favourites, such as Tim Rogers and the Rocky Top String Band, alongside Irish talents the Brendan Butler Trio and The Big Muddy.
The international side will include some amazing acts, many of whom have never played in Ireland before, so we’re in for a unique and special treat. Confirmed acts include the Gold Heart Sisters (USA), the Buffalo Gals (UK), G–runs ‘n’ Roses (Czech Republic), Thunderbridge Bluegrass (UK), Hot Rock Pilgrims (UK) - and there are more to be announced, so watch this space!
The festival’s website will be updated early in the new year and tickets will be available to purchase online; meanwhile, all news and updates are via the festival's Facebook page.
We really look forward to seeing all music fans in Westport next summer, so mark the dates in the diaries now: 8-10 June 2018 - come join us along the Wild Atlantic Way!
|Gold Heart
|Buffalo Gals
|G-runs 'n' Roses
|Hot Rock Pilgrims
|Thunderbridge Bluegrass
|The Big Muddy
Labels: Bands, Dance, Festivals, Sessions, Visiting bands, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home