County Sales due to close, 17 Jan. 2018
Richard Thompson sends the staggering news that County Sales of Floyd, VA, distributors of 'the world's largest selection of bluegrass & old-time music' in CD, DVD, and book form, is due to close on 17 January 2018, according to its latest newsletter. At present the reasons for the decision are unknown to the BIB.
David Freeman (right) founded the County Records label in 1963, which ever since has played a unique role in making recorded old-time and bluegrass available worldwide. In 1965 he founded County Sales as a mail-order outlet for County Records. The late Rodney McElrea of Omagh, Co. Tyrone - Ireland's premier collector of books, recordings, documents, and memorabilia of country music - was active in encouraging this step. As David Freeman's Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame citation says, 'His first customers were in the British Isles, readers of the magazine Country News and Views' - of which Rodney was the co-editor. In recent years the business of County Sales has been conducted by Mark Freeman, David's son.
Labels: Media, Museum, Record companies, Recordings, Suppliers
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home