Coming this way in early spring
Gina Clowes (left) of Virginia, who will be in Ireland from 28 February playing banjo on tour with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, has recently released a solo album on the Mountain Home label, True colors. She is accompanied by Chris Luquette (guitar), Jack Dunlap (mandolin), Marshall Wilborn (bass), and Malia Furtado (fiddle). You can read an appreciation by John Lawless and hear all twelve tracks of the album on Bluegrass Today.
