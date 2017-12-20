'Come Away to the Skies' returns to Ireland, 27 Dec. 2017-3 Jan. 2018
Dr Tim Sharp, executive director of the American Choral Directors Association, is known for generating performances of 'stunning power' and 'great passion and precision'. His publications, choral compositions, and arrangements include 'Come Away to the Skies: A High Lonesome Bluegrass Mass', in which the movements of the Ordinary of the Mass are set to bluegrass music with Southern Harmony tunes. This has been recorded and performed with some of Nashville's finest pickers - Dr Sharp is a banjo-picker himself.
Four years ago (late Dec. 2013) Dr Sharp brought 'Come Away to the Skies' to Ireland for performances in Christ Church cathedral, the Guinness Storehouse, and Taney Church of Ireland, Dundrum, all in the Dublin area. Miriam De Wey of Discover Ireland Tours has now organised a tour bringing him back to Ireland with the Georgia Canto Choir for three performances of 'Come Away to the Skies' in a wider spread of locations. On all three dates the choir will be conducted by Sandra Chandler and Kevin Hibbard, and accompanied by Tim Sharp (banjo) and LeAndra Douds (harp).
Thurs. 28 Dec. 2017, St Mary's Church of Ireland, Tipperary town, 7.30 p.m., in concert with local trad and jazz group The Badgers. This is a free concert, with a collection in support of Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Tipperary Town.
Sat. 30 Dec. 2017, Villierstown Church Hall, Villierstown, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford, 7.30 p.m., in concert with members of Comeraghs Comhaltas – Cuil na Smear. Tickets €10, with all proceeds going to the Villierstown Church Hall Restoration Fund.
Tues. 2 Jan. 2018, Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, 8.00 p.m., in concert with local bluegrass musicians Niall Hughes (double bass), Paul Kelly (fiddle), Luke Coffey (drums), and Hugh Taggart (guitar). This is a free concert.
Miriam adds: 'The Choir is from Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia, USA. As it is their first tour outside the US, we hope they will be given a warm welcome by everyone.' For more information contact Miriam by e-mail. Discover Ireland Tours is based at 5 Church Hill, Carrigaline, Co. Cork.
For examples of the music of 'Come Away to the Skies', see these YouTube videos:
Introit (a cappella), Kyrie, Gloria, Credo, Sanctus, Agnus Dei
