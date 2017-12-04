Hey folks, our next session is this Tuesday 5th December upstairs in the Errigle Inn at 9 p.m. It’s our seventh birthday as well - our first session was way back in December 2010. So that’s seven years of arguing and giving off at each other, interspersed with occasional outbreaks of bluegrass, where does the time go? And of course it’s our last get together before Christmas. Here’s a bit of Jimmy Martin to get you in the festive mood...

Labels: Media, Recordings, Sessions