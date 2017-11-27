Woody Pines (USA) back in Ireland, 15-19 May 2018
The trio of Woody Blues (USA), specialising in 'down home swing', old-time country blues, hillbilly, and jugband music, will be back in Ireland next May as part of a tour in these islands that begins on 26 Apr. and ends on 29 May. Their Irish schedule, as shown on the Brookfield Knights agency's website, is:
Tues. 15th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Wed. 16th: Crusoe’s, Castlerock, Co. Londonderry
Thurs. 17th: Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (Clonmel World Music)
Fri. 18th: Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow
Sat. 19th: Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. Dublin
