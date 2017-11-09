The Roots Revival
The BIB editor writes:
Thank heaven we have Bluegrass Today for information of exciting new developments on the scene in Ireland. The Roots Revival, formed this summer, consists of the three original members of Cup O' Joe, plus fiddler Niall Murphy (making up the four-piece configuration of COJ at this year's IBMA World of Bluegrass) and Eamonn Rooney on bodhran.
More details and two videos can be seen on Bluegrass Today. By the time you read this, the members of COJ will probably have formed at least two further bands...
