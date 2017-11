Thank heaven we have Bluegrass Today for information of exciting new developments on the scene in Ireland. The Roots Revival , formed this summer, consists of the three original members of Cup O' Joe , plus fiddler Niall Murphy (making up the four-piece configuration of COJ at this year's IBMA World of Bluegrass) andon bodhran.More details and two videos can be seen on Bluegrass Today . By the time you read this, the members of COJ will probably have formed at least two further bands...

Labels: Bands, Irish music, Media