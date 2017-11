L-r: Gerry Madden, Niall Toner, Johnny Gleeson, Dick Gladney

Thanks to Niall Toner for this ‘fisheye’ shot (by photographer) of the Niall Toner Band (NTB) performing at this August's Doolin Craft Beer and Roots Festival at Doolin, Co. Clare. Niall points out that this is a 'Flying Column' configuration of the NTB (see the BIB for 25 July ), 'withdeputising for, and doing a great job!'

Labels: Bands, Festivals