New tab book from Jim Pankey
Many will remember Jim Pankey's appearances in Ireland, most recently last year as a member of the Hamilton County Ramblers (USA) at the Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree and elsewhere, and as an instructor at the first Bluegrass Camp Ireland. As well as his performance and instructional videos on YouTube, he also produces tablatures for sale, both for bluegrass and for clawhammer banjo.
Thanks to Bluegrass Today for the news that Jim now has a new tab book, 32 arrangements and ideas for bluegrass banjo. The list of tunes and other details are on Bluegrass Today; the book can be bought online here.
Labels: Banjo, Books, Instruction, Media, Visiting bands, Visiting players
