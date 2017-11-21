New music coming from the NTB
Niall Toner sends this welcome news:
I am currently working on a new batch of songs and tunes for the next NTB album. 'Last wolf on the mountain' is about the last wolf in Ireland that was hunted down on the Blackstairs, near where we live. 'Myles Walter Keogh' is a song about a man from Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, who fought in the American civil war, then joined General Custer's 7th Cavalry, and died at the battle of the Little Big Horn. 'Blues for Larry' is an instrumental dedicated to the late Larry Roddy who was a wonderful small-time promoter, and a great acoustic blues fan. So this next project will have a very local theme throughout.
Friends and fans will learn with great regret that Niall's wife Moira has been in hospital for the past two weeks, in intensive care after a major operation. Her condition is showing signs of improvement, but full recovery may be a long process. Niall himself was in hospital recently, but as he says, 'my issues were small, my time was short, and my recovery was rapid.' The BIB sends both of them every good wish for future health.
Larry Roddy's legacy is now continued by Ballymore Acoustic Gigs at Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, with a regular programme of artists.
