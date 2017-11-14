Molsky's Mountain Drifters tour, 25-7 Nov. 2017: an extra show announced
24 Oct., thanks to Audrey Molsky for this poster image for the coming tour by Molsky's Mountain Drifters (Bruce Molsky, fiddle, banjo, guitar; Allison de Groot, banjo; Stash Wyslouch, guitar), who represent the pinnacle of old-time ensemble playing today. Highly recommended. All too brief though the tour is, it's longer than at first announced, with a total now of three scheduled dates:
Sat. 25th Nov.: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary), 9.00 p.m.
Sun. 26th: Coughlan's Live, 7 Douglas St., Cork city, 9.00 p.m.
Mon. 27th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m.
The tour has its own Facebook page. Plenty of the Drifters' music is on YouTube: here is a two-minute sampler from a concert.
