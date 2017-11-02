Michael Miles (USA) in Clarinbridge, 4 Nov. 2017
As the BIB reported on 19 Oct., the supreme clawhammer banjo maestro Michael J. Miles of Chicago (left) will be performing in concert at Paddy Burke’s in Clarinbridge, Co. Galway, on this coming Saturday (4 Nov.), having received a standing ovation there in spring 2013.
Tom Cussen of Clareen Banjos in Clarinbridge, who is sponsoring the concert in association with the Clarinbridge Arts Group, sends the news that doors will open at 8.15 p.m. The show will start about 8.45 with an introductory set of 15-20 minutes by tenor-banjo player Brian McGrath. Michael Miles's set will begin at about 9.10 / 9.15 p.m.
