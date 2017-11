Thanks tofor the news that the thirty-first MerleFest will be held at Wilkesboro, NC, from Thursday 26 April to Monday 30 April 2018. The lineup comprises over 75 artists, including five who have played at every MerleFest since the beginning:, and. Among those familiar to Irish audiences are Cardboard Fox (UK), who played at this year'sin Co. Mayo, and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (USA), headliners at last year'sat Dunmore East, Co. Waterford.

Labels: Festivals, Visiting bands