MerleFest 2018: dates and lineup announced
MerleFest will be held at Wilkesboro, NC, from Thursday 26 April to Monday 30 April 2018. The lineup comprises over 75 artists, including five who have played at every MerleFest since the beginning: Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Joe Smothers, and Jack Lawrence. Among those familiar to Irish audiences are Cardboard Fox (UK), who played at this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo, and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (USA), headliners at last year's Guinness International Bluegrass Festival at Dunmore East, Co. Waterford.
Labels: Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home