IBMA news - and changes
The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) website is offline for a few days, undergoing maintenance. The IBMA Facebook is unaffected. If you need to join or renew membership, contact Amy Beth Hale at the IBMA office by 'phone (001-615-256-3222l toll-free 888-438-4262) or e-mail.
This new approach means we can get you the news while it’s timely, and still provide all the content our membership relies on. We know some of you will miss the newsletter in its current form. We ask you to bear with us, and see if you don’t experience some of the benefits this new approach will bring.
The Bluegrass Trust Fund, 'a safety net for bluegrass pros when emergencies strike', is one of the IBMA's fundamental projects. 28 November will be Giving Tuesday, a worldwide fundraising event to start the end-of-year giving season, and the Trust Fund can be helped not only by donations but by the publicity given by a 'Facebook frame'. Details are here.
