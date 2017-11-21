I Draw Slow: concerts between now and Christmas
Dublin's I Draw Slow announce two forthcoming gigs on their Facebook: on Thursday 30 November they play the Cinema on Main St., Naas, Co. Kildare - a charity show in aid of the Naas food bank. Tickets are available from Downda Road Productions.
The band will also be playing their Christmas gig in the Grand Social, Dublin 1, on Sunday 17 Dec.: doors open at 8.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.30. Tickets (€15.00 incl. booking fee) can be booked here.
