'The young bluegrass scene in England and Ireland has been rightly praised of late, with strong new acts emerging monthly it seems.'That's the first sentence of's feature yesterday on Bluegrass Today about the Hot Rock Pilgrims , with Hubert Murray of Galway on guitar and lead vocals. The feature includes the Pilgrims' video of their version of the old-time tune 'Garfield's Blackberry Blossom'. The other tunes on their latest album,, can be heard on Bluegrass Today and heard (and bought) on Bandcamp

Labels: Bands, CDs, Media