Radio presenter Katy Daley has another of her major interviews on Bluegrass Today. This time it's with Paul Beard of Beard Guitars, and it's essential reading for anyone interested in how Beard's career evolved in bluegrass and luthiery, the immense influence that the late Mike Auldridge had on him, the characteristics of the different models of resonator guitar he has developed, his Legend Cone, and more. Read it here.
