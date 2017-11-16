First aid wanted at old-time festival in England
If you're an old-time music enthusiast and also a first-aider trained to St John Ambulance standards, there could be a free place for you at FOAOTMAD's old-time music festival at Gainsborough in England early next year (8-11 Feb.). The FOAOTMAD news blog reports that in return for working at the festival there will be some remuneration plus free tickets for the weekend.
Details of the Gainsborough festival are here. Tickets went on sale to FOAOTMAD members from 1 Oct., and will be open to non-members from 1 Jan. 2018.
