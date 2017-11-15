Bluegrass Jamboree 2017 ready to go
Music Contact agency in Germany send the news that the 'Banjo Bus' is all ready for this year's 9th Bluegrass Jamboree! 'touring bluegrass festival' package, which will play twenty-four venues in twenty-five days, ranging all over Germany and with one show in Austria, and beginning next week (21 Nov.-16 Dec.)
Full details of the schedule are on the Music Contact website. This year's powerful lineup comprises the Lonely Heartstring Band (USA), Lula Wiles (USA), and the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN). A seven-minute video preview is here.
The BIB announced last week that Rainer is putting together a tour in Germany for Midnight Skyracer (UK; Tabitha Agnew of Co. Armagh on banjo). Since then the schedule has grown...
