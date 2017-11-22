22 November 2017

Berklee's broad branches

The guitarist in an old-time trio is not usually expected to base solos on the twelve-tone theory of music, but Stash Wyslouch, who will be playing three dates here very soon as a member of Molsky's Mountain Drifters, learned twelve-tone theory at Boston's Berklee College of Music. See him apply it to 'Turkey in the straw' in a video on Bluegrass Today.
*
More Berklee College alumni: Mile Twelve - who have become a five-piece band since they were last over here, and may be back in 2018 - can be seen on video playing the Allman Brothers song 'Ramblin' man', also on Bluegrass Today.

