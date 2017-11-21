Beer & Bluegrass visitors to Dublin this weekend
The BIB editor writes:
Thanks to Martin Hickman of the annual International Beer & Bluegrass Festival at Poole in Dorset, England, for the news that he will be in Dublin this coming weekend and will be glad to catch any local bluegrass or folk events.
There will of course be the weekly old-time session hosted by Bill Whelan, Ben Keogh, and friends at the Cobblestone in Smithfield from 4.30 to 7.00 p.m. on Saturday, as it has been for many years now; and Rhiannon Giddens (USA) will be performing in concert at Vicar Street, 59 Thomas St., later that evening.
Carol, Tim, and I will be down the country to catch the show by Molsky's Mountain Drifters (USA) at Leap Castle, the first in their tour. So if any bluegrass (or folk) session in Dublin during the weekend would welcome visitors, please contact Martin by e-mail.
Labels: concerts, Festivals, Old-time, Sessions, Venues, Visiting players
