BBN, autumn 2017
The BIB editor reports:
The autumn 2017 issue of British Bluegrass News, the magazine of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA), is out and (as always) it's pretty impressive. The cover feature is on Peter Rowan, other contents include a busy calendar of bluegrass events in Britain during 2018; a report on the autumn 2017 Sore Fingers, in which Paddy Kiernan was one of the tutors; CD and festival reviews; instalment 7 of a comprehensive history of bluegrass, by Jack Baker (mandolinist of the Vanguards, who played at this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival); a memoir of the late Tom Paley, by Paul Brewer; attractive ads by luthiers and instrument suppliers; and the first instalment of a journal of a trip to the USA.
Travel to the USA is also covered in a report on visa entry problems for musicians; and the BBMA chairman's report, later in the issue, recommends flying via Dublin, where the screening system facilitates entry at the US end. Eugene O'Brien's 'European report' (Eugene is the current EBMA chairman) mentions that Brexit is likely to make things less easy for bands travelling to and from Europe. This is aggravated by the fact that the EU does not have a universal permit system, so each state has a different set of requirements.
However, the real bonus for reading this issue of BBN is 'Heaven in Headfort!', William Duddy's joyful report on this year's Bluegrass Camp Ireland (photo above). William concludes with a strong recommendation to BBN readers to come to Bluegrass Camp Ireland, having already shown in his substantial piece the many good reasons for doing so.
Labels: Instruction, Media, National Associations, Travel, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home