Greg Blake

Sure as broken resolutions, the Shannonside Winter Music Festival is back this January in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare. From 18th to 22nd, a hectic schedule ofacrossbrings an eclectic mix of music styles to brighten the gloomiest winter.The 2018 trad. highlight is the Saturday concert with fiddle legendand concertina master, joined by pianist, while bluegrass fans look forward to the return of Greg Blake * who has formed a special band from an elite collection of top-notch American bluegrass artistes. Jimmy Bozeman & the Lazy Pigs bring honky-tonk / country-bluegrass sounds from the Czech Republic, and from France Sarah Savoy is back playing wild Cajun tunes.On the home front,makes his first festival appearance. From Mayo,bring trad and original folk whilebring sweet mellow harmonies. Thejoin in from Cork, andband will rock down from Donegal. The Banner is represented by the swingin jazzy ska sound of. Cork poetry group, headed by, will give you a break from all the music on Saturday at 5.00 p.m. Swiss country bandare back, as are thewho partner with an exciting young band from Dublin,. Classic bluegrass will be provided by the group Woodbine , while festival favourites the Fake McCoys will entertain us with ragtime country blues.A full day of concerts at Bunratty Folk Park gives the day tripper a chance to experience a variety of songs and tunes. Singers sessions featuringand, along with representatives from many of the other bands, will fill the pubs with atmosphere. As always, the set dancing featuringin Bunratty Castle Hotel is always well supported, and sessions throughout both villages will feature the best of local and visiting talent.will close the festival on Sunday at one of the great new stages available to the festival this year.Check out the Facebook page or wmw.ie

