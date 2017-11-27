19th Shannonside Winter Music Festival, 18-22 Jan. 2018
Congratulations to Brendan Walsh and his team for once again presenting their triumphant mix of many musical genres in the 19th Shannonside Winter Music Festival, as shown in their press release:
Sure as broken resolutions, the Shannonside Winter Music Festival is back this January in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty, Co. Clare. From 18th to 22nd, a hectic schedule of eighty events across fifteen locations brings an eclectic mix of music styles to brighten the gloomiest winter.
|Greg Blake
Jimmy Bozeman & the Lazy Pigs bring honky-tonk / country-bluegrass sounds from the Czech Republic, and from France Sarah Savoy is back playing wild Cajun tunes.
On the home front, Luka Bloom makes his first festival appearance. From Mayo, Flat Out bring trad and original folk while Coda bring sweet mellow harmonies. The Polyphonics Barbershop Chorus join in from Cork, and DD and the Delta Blues band will rock down from Donegal. The Banner is represented by the swingin jazzy ska sound of Skazz. Cork poetry group O’Bheal, headed by Paul Casey, will give you a break from all the music on Saturday at 5.00 p.m. Swiss country band Maple Tree Circus are back, as are the Athenry Youth Orchestra who partner with an exciting young band from Dublin, ReGroovanation. Classic bluegrass will be provided by the group Woodbine, while festival favourites the Fake McCoys will entertain us with ragtime country blues.
A full day of concerts at Bunratty Folk Park gives the day tripper a chance to experience a variety of songs and tunes. Singers sessions featuring Brian O’Rourke and Grainne Hunt, along with representatives from many of the other bands, will fill the pubs with atmosphere. As always, the set dancing featuring Johnny Reidy in Bunratty Castle Hotel is always well supported, and sessions throughout both villages will feature the best of local and visiting talent. Ruaile Buaile will close the festival on Sunday at one of the great new stages available to the festival this year.
Check out the Facebook page or wmw.ie.
*Greg Blake's powerful lead singing and guitar work are known here from his appearances as a member of Jeff Scroggins & Colorado. More details on the lineup, with photos of all artists, are on the Festival website. The full programme is expected to be published by 1 December. Book your accommodation now to avoid disappointment; the website gives contact data for seven hotels in the area and an inquiry number for B&B information.
Labels: Bands, Blues, Cajun, Festivals, Visiting bands
