Your festival - in BU
The deadline for getting details of your bluegrass festival published in the January 2018 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine is almost upon us. Festival organisers are requested to submit completed entry forms as soon as possible and send them in by post (P.O. Box 771, Warrenton, VA 20188), e-mail, or fax (001-800-258-4727). Here's what should be entered about your event:
- CITY of Event
- STATE of Event
- DATES in 2018
- Name of Event
- Location (name of park, brief directions)
- CONTACT PERSON (1 only) NAME
- ADDRESS
- CITY.................STATE.................ZIP....
- Phone (1 only)
- E-mail (1 only)
- Web (1 only)
These categories are devised for the USA, of course, but giving equivalent information for here shouldn't be hard. If you run more than one event, a separate entry should be made out for each of them. If you can't complete a form in the next few days, it's not the end of the world: a supplementary list will appear in the following BU issue. Please let the BIB know your 2018 dates too!
