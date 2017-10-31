Wookalily: 'The Devil is a woman' video release
Wookalily have released their official video of 'The Devil is a woman' as a Halloween gift to the world. They send this spiritual health warning:
The footage, after disappearing in an old haunted mill for years, has just been uncovered. The contents have never before been seen. Scary happenings have haunted this video as two crew members mysteriously disappeared without any trace. Some of the scenes were filmed at said mill in a room that many staff still refuse to enter.
Strangely the theme of the video and the odd occurences surrounding it seem to be in direct correlation. The only way to fully grasp this is to watch it.
And you can do this on YouTube.
