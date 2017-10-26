Woodbine at 9th Balla Bluegrass Festival THIS WEEKEND
9th Balla Bluegrass Festival. We play Mannion's Bar Sunday night at 10.00 p.m. - always one of our favourite gigs of the year. We hope to have a special guest, Roger Green from the US, join us on mandolin for the gig.
BIB editor's note: Roger (right), who brought his Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition to Ireland several times some years ago, was a featured artist at last weekend's Bunratty Bluegrass Festival.
