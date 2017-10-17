17 October 2017

Updated Bunratty Bluegrass Festival programme - and a bonus

Thanks to Brendan Walsh, head of the organising team of the Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, for this updated programme for the coming weekend. As well as minor corrections, please note that owing to a double booking the 11.00 p.m. session in the Bunratty Manor Hotel has had to be dropped at short notice. On the plus side, Brendan adds:

A little bit of breaking news is that Kateřina García will guest with the Malina Bros [below] at their concert on Saturday night.


