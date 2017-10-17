Updated Bunratty Bluegrass Festival programme - and a bonus
Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, for this updated programme for the coming weekend. As well as minor corrections, please note that owing to a double booking the 11.00 p.m. session in the Bunratty Manor Hotel has had to be dropped at short notice. On the plus side, Brendan adds:
A little bit of breaking news is that Kateřina García will guest with the Malina Bros [below] at their concert on Saturday night.
