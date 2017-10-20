Two Time Polka: Cork Jazz Festival gigs
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's gigs during the Cork Jazz Festival
Fri. Oct. 27th: Hamlets Bar, The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Sat. 28th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 4.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Sun. 29th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 4.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209.
Sun. 29th: The Briar Rose Bar, Douglas Rd., Cork. Start 10 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686.
Mon. 30th: The Briar Rose Bar, Douglas Rd., Cork. Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686
